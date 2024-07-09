Watch Now
Nashville Rescue Mission's Women Center is at capacity, and you can help!

Posted at 3:47 PM, Jul 09, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the heat continuing to beat down in Tennessee, Nashville Rescue Mission's new Linda & Mike Curb Women's Center is already at capacity.

They tell us they have seen a 47% increase in the number of moms seeking shelter since a year ago, and a 76% increase in the number of children.

They promise to never turn anyone away, and because of this are asking the community for help.

If you want to make a donation, you can give once at the link online, or offer a monthly donation.

Want to know more about the new Women's Shelter? Our Hannah McDonald reported on the facility and how it's helping women and children stay safe back in January. Watch our reporting below.

