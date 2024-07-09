Nashville Rescue Mission's Women Center is at capacity, and you can help!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the heat continuing to beat down in Tennessee, Nashville Rescue Mission's new Linda & Mike Curb Women's Center is already at capacity.

They tell us they have seen a 47% increase in the number of moms seeking shelter since a year ago, and a 76% increase in the number of children.

They promise to never turn anyone away, and because of this are asking the community for help.

If you want to make a donation, you can give once at the link online, or offer a monthly donation.

