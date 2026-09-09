Nashville residents along I-24 seek answers about $25 billion Choice Lanes project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some South Nashville homeowners are raising questions about a $25 billion state highway project that could affect their neighborhoods — and in some cases, the homes they recently purchased.

TDOT announced a project to add Tennessee's first Choice Lanes along I-24. The project initially required tearing down newly built Noble Place townhomes, catching residents, realtors, and developers off guard.

Jerry Stankevich purchased one of the townhomes, drawn in by what he described as an ideal location.

"I didn't see anything in Nashville any better than what we have there," Stankevich said.

He said the proximity to the interstate felt like an asset — at first.

"So they're very nice, you know, close to the interstate, not right under it. But that may change," Stankevich said.

The state has since selected DRIVE TN — a partnership of several companies — to build and maintain the lanes. Officials say the updated design avoids impacts to the homes and the Pan Asia Supermarket. Still, Stankevich attended TDOT's community meeting Tuesday looking for specifics.

"Well, they don't know exactly because now there's negotiations going on until fourth quarter when they'll actually have a signed contract," Stankevich said.

TDOT officials say there is no final design until the state and DRIVE TN finalize a contract.

Other residents questioned whether the project would actually address traffic congestion.

"And I'm not convinced that just more iterations of cars is gonna be a big deal. It's gonna solve our transportation problem. It's not gonna work," Joe Hamm said.

State Representative John Ray Clemmons, who also attended the meeting, shared similar concerns.

"They're going to tear down homes, they're going to tear down businesses, they're going to decrease home values throughout the district. And the question is to what end?" Clemmons said.

Stankevich said the uncertainty has left him second-guessing his purchase.

"I'd rather they took all of them, quite frankly. And then I could just take my money and go somewhere else. But I never would have bought there had I known this was happening. And I think that's the same case for many people who are living there," Stankevich said.

"The realtor didn't know. The developer didn't know. It was a surprise to everyone," Stankevich said.

A second community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at the Smyrna Event Center from 12:30 to 6 p.m. TDOT leaders say the meetings are meant to help residents understand what to expect as the project moves forward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com