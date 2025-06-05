Nashville residents invited to help shape future of city parks and greenways, again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Metro Parks Department is updating its Plan to Play, the countywide master plan for parks and greenways that was created in 2017.

The original plan, which was put together with feedback from 9,000 park users, has already led to upgraded facilities and better programming.

Tim Netsch, Assistant Parks Director, emphasized the importance of community input in this process.

"As the Parks Department thinks about what actions and what priorities we're going to place on new facilities or land acquisitions, we want to make sure they reflect the values, interests, and priorities of Nashvillians," Netsch said.

Since Plan to Play was implemented, Nashville has seen significant improvements to its park system, including 16 new playgrounds, 63 pickleball courts, and 16 new parks that have been built or are in development. The city has also added several miles of new greenway trails.

However, challenges remain. While about 500 acres of parkland have been added, population growth means there are actually fewer acres per capita than in 2017. The city also hasn't kept pace with population growth in some facility types, like swimming pools.

Since 2017, some bright spots include historic preservation projects such as the Sunnyside Mansion restoration at Sevier Park, the Fort Negley master plan, and improvements to Percy Warner Park. Community centers now offer expanded weekend hours, and the department has added visual and performing arts classes countywide.

Programs for both youth and seniors have grown, too. The department has expanded summer enrichment programs at four more community centers, grown the Nature Discovery Program system-wide, added an afterschool meal program that serves 600 kids, and introduced senior programs throughout the system.

The department is now seeking public feedback to guide the next several years of park development. Residents can share their suggestions through an online survey or by attending one of several upcoming open houses.



June 7: Plan to Play 2025 Update Public Meeting Location: Hartman Park Regional Community Center Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

June 10: Plan to Play 2025 Update Public Meeting Location: Bellevue Regional Community Center Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

June 11: Plan to Play 2025 Update Public Meeting Location: Southeast Community Center Park Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

June 14: Plan to Play 2025 Update Public Meeting Location: Parks Headquarters Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

