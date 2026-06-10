Nashville residents rally against data centers while Metro Council weighs a moratorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — South Nashville residents are pushing back against a proposed data center near the Nashville Zoo, raising concerns about its potential impact on both animals and the surrounding community.

Georgia-based DC BLOX has filed a permit for a nearly 70,000-square-foot facility in the Grassmere Business Park. Zoo officials say a planning document also lists a second building — possibly more than 200,000 square feet — plus an electrical substation. Together, the two buildings could have up to 50 megawatts of power capacity, which is enough to power roughly 40,000 homes.

Drew Small has launched a grassroots group called No New Data Centers and has been distributing flyers to alert his neighbors about the proposal.

"We're talking about some farmers near data centers (who) are talking about reproductive health issues with their herds. What about reproductive health issues with our families, with our children as they're developing?" Small said.

An online petition against the project continues to grow. Small says he remains hopeful despite the scale of the challenge.

"There's so many people who feel like there's nothing that we can do, but more than half of the proposed data centers in 2026 have failed," Small said.

Metro Council passed a temporary moratorium on the acceptance, processing, approval and issuance of zoning, building or grading of data centers across the Davidson County area on first reading. The moratorium must still go through additional approvals to be enacted. It could affect at least two data center proposals in Nashville: one near the Nashville Zoo and another at Fisk University.

The zoo's head veterinarian, Dr. Heather Schwartz, warned Tuesday night at a Metro Council meeting about the potential effects on the animals.

"Our animals depend on consistency, stability and an environment designed around their health and welfare. Constant mechanical noise, the vibration, bright lights, generators, all of that running 24/7 is definitely going to be disruptive to their well-being," Schwartz said.

The Nashville Zoo has since taken its first legal action against the project. The zoo's land-use attorney — and former Metro Codes Director — filed a zoning appeal trying to overturn the permits already approved.

DC BLOX released a statement addressing community concerns.

"DC BLOX is proposing the development of a data center to be located in the Grassmere Business Park in Nashville with the goal of bringing much-needed digital infrastructure to area. The project would replace two buildings that previously occupied the site. A data center was previously permitted to operate on this same site. The facility will not be an AI factory placing a burden on local resources. From our past projects, as well as the proposed Nashville facility, we commit to using closed-loop or waterless cooling designs to minimize ongoing water use. We commit to the local utility to pay for all power used as well as any new energy infrastructure required to support our project. And we commit to maintaining and testing noise levels to measurable and acceptable levels and adhering to all local environmental requirements. DC BLOX understands and appreciates the concerns that have been raised about our newly proposed data center in Nashville near the zoo. We look forward to working with local officials, community members, and the Nashville Zoo to minimize local impacts and to assure that there will be no health risks to residents and animals," DC BLOX said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com