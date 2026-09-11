NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of Fifty Forward's Madison Station gathered to share their memories of September 11, 2001 — a day many say changed them forever.

"I remember so distinctly where I was when the towers got hit," Charles Brown said. "I stopped the car and turned around and went home. Turned on the TV and have been horrified ever since."

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Nashville residents reflect on where they were and how 9/11 changed them 25 years later

For others, the day unfolded in a group setting.

"We just kinda closed down the school that day and watched TV. There were 18 of us — a river of tears," Gladys Sims said.

"I felt sad, confused, sad, just unbelievable," Michael Watkins said.

"It was one of the worst days of the country, at least in my lifetime," Brown said.

For Yvonne Taylor, the memory is layered.

"Well, it's mixed," Taylor said.

Taylor was holding her newborn grandson for the first time when the attacks unfolded on television.

"When they got there I said give me that baby and I told them to go rest. I was holding my first grandson. My first grandchild and I turned the TV on and I saw the second plane hit the towers," Taylor said.

"I changed as a citizen of this country and I went from being a mom to a grandma that year. I got to meet that bundle of joy, but I experienced horror at the same time. I had joy in my arms and horror on the TV, so it was just rough," Taylor said.

She sees in her grandson how much time has passed and tells him what has changed since.

Twenty-five years later, Taylor says it is important that generations remember these stories — and what changed when terror attacked the country.

"At that time it pulled us together and I don't wanna have to go through something so tragic to make us stop being divided as we are now," Taylor said.

"Anything that brings us back together, I want it. I'm praying for it," Taylor said.

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