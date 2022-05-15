Nashville residents searching for affordable housing will move into Habitat for Humanity townhomes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville is helping people who want to own a home in Music City.

Sherwood Commons off Ewing Drive is the non-profit organization's newest Nashville community. It is their first neighborhood in the city comprised solely of townhomes. There are 23 two-bedroom and 3 three-bedroom townhomes.

"Nashville's housing affordability continues to grow more challenging, and so all of these homeowners have various reasons they're in here," said Sherry Stinson, Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement, Marketing and Public Relations at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

Stinson says home ownership offers more stability to residents than renting, especially in the Nashville market.

"Some of them come in and say, 'my rent just went up $400.' Some of them come in and say, 'I was approved for a $180,000 mortgage, and where can you find that in Nashville?'" Stinson said.

Habitat for Humanity does not give homes away for free, however, homeowners do get a 0% interest mortgage.

Some of the future owners of the townhomes in North Nashville, including long-time renters, were on the site on Sunday putting in some of their required 100 hours of sweat equity.

"Well, I've been in Nashville for 15 years. This is affordable housing, which is not available very much anymore, so I was very lucky to get involved in this program," said David Lepard.

Lepard has moved six times since he's lived in Nashville.

"Every year I've had to move because the rent keeps going up, so I think my rent has went up double of what it was," Lepard said.

Some Metro Council Members built alongside Lepard and the other future homeowners.

The mayor wants more money put into the city's housing trust fund and also wants to create a dedicated revenue stream for affordable housing.

"We're trying to create as many tools as we can to make it possible for as many different players as we can get to build housing that's priced at less than a third of someone's income," said Burkley Allen, Metro Council Member At-Large.

A row of the townhomes will be dedicated on Tuesday, May 17, and homeowners will be able to move in shortly thereafter.

You can visit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville to apply to own a future home.