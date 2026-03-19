Nashville restaurant celebrates National Greek Heritage Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March is National Greek Heritage Month, and one Nashville-area restaurant is celebrating the culture with some special dishes.

Nick the Greek, a Greek-American-founded restaurant chain, celebrates all year round with its authentic Greek street food. To mark the month, the location at Nashville Yards is introducing what they call a true staple of Greek cuisine: Spanakopita.

The restaurant is sharing more than just dishes; they are sharing their culture with the community.

Nick the Greek Nashville owners Jordan and Jenny Nari, along with Kayla Vesce, prepared special dishes to showcase how they share their culture through food. They also discussed what it means to share Greek culture through food and why it is important to bring these authentic options to Nashville. You can watch their live interview in the video above.

What are your favorite ways to celebrate Greek Heritage Month in Middle Tennessee? Watch the full video to see the new Spanakopita up close, and share your thoughts or favorite local spots with me by emailing Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.