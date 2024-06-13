Nashville restaurant owner, overwhelmed by the city's growth, says it's hurting business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is the city on the rise for a reason. A lot of people and developers want a piece of Music City.

Some say growth is a great thing, but Otaku Ramen owner and founder Sarah Gavigan is questioning when is it too much?

"I don’t think people really understand what it actually takes to do this," Gavigan said. Gavigan started the business in 2012 and opened her first brick-and-mortar in 2015.

"It was so sleepy for so long, and it just had this very simple identity of country music. Now, it’s become so much more than that," Gavigan said.

She didn't anticipate how fast Nashville would grow and it’s becoming a problem for her.

"We have a recession, an over-saturated market and we have growth, growth, growth," Gavigan said.

According to the Davidson County Clerk in 2023, 494 eating places — including food trucks — were issued a business license. That is a significant increase compared to 2013, which was 216 licenses.

So far in 2024, 247 have been issued.

"As rents continue to increase at a clip not sustainable, landlords will be motivated to drive people out to get higher rent. Pretty soon mom and pops aren’t going to be able to compete with out-of-town developers," Gavigan said.

Gavigan wants something to change.

"If the city, Metro, and the tourism board really want to protect mom-and-pop restaurants that help build this city, they will help us build a better system. We need a National Restaurant Association Chapter in the state of Tennessee. We don’t have one," Gavigan said.

She understands how growth can be good for a city, but feels like it’s coming at a cost.

"Maybe this is what happens in all other cities, but I think the sad part is that’s not what we signed up for. Is this a ride out or is this it? Is this our reality now?" Gavigan said.

Gavigan has several Otaku Ramen locations; including one in the Gulch.

She said that location has been struggling the last two years because of construction. She thinks developers underestimate the damage they’re causing to the locals.