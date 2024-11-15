Nashville restaurant tour guide honored for heroic actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scott Hinds fell into food guides tours. Scott was a booking agent, but COVID hit and shut down so many shows.

He'd recently become a new parent and needed money.

After encouragement from friends, who knew Scott was a born storyteller, he started offering tours to some of Nashville’s top restaurants.

It was a hit! Now, how he became a hit-makers, involves food, but not in the way you might think. He saved someone’s life. A person taking the tour, began choking on their meal!

Thankfully, Scott is certified in CPR and clearly it came in handy. Although he’d been trained for years, he even had some doubts doing it in real life, with someone’s life in danger for the first time.

So, Scott wins the hitmakers award and before Scott can even go and accept it, Scott is leading another tour a few days before and someone starts choking -- again! Of course, Scott saved her as well! A true superhero!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at ben.hill@newschannel5.com.