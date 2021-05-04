Nashville restaurants raising money to counteract rhetoric blaming Asian people for COVID-19

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seven Nashville restaurants are participating in #DoughSomething, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness and funds for the Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

According to a new study, Anti-Asian hate crimes are up 149% in the country's 15 largest cities.

"It's easy to be kind of be in the bubble of your safe neighborhood, or your progressive neighbors or whatever it is, and then it's really easy to forget over here and over there that stuff is happening," said Sara Nelson, co-owner of Babo Korean Bar. "It's happening everywhere."

Sara Nelson said it was a no-brainer to select a dough-inspired dish off their menu and send proceeds of those sales to an organization fighting for civil rights and fighting against hate.

"Whether you can donate $10 or $10,000, everyone is on a spectrum of that. Every little bit helps," Nelson said.

These are the offerings of the Nashville restaurants participating in the #DoughSomething campaign:

Avo - Biscuits with Jam & Biscuits with Gravy (20% of each order)

Babo Korean Bar- Scallion Pancake ($1 from every order)

Butcher & Bee - Rip and Dip Focaccia with Lamb Jus and Date Jam ($1 from every order)

East Side Bahn Mi - Ham Hock Terrine, Pate, Smoked Giffords Bologna, Shallot Mayo, Pickles, Cilantro, Cucumber, Jalapenos, Maggi, all served on Chef Gracie Nguyen’s Fresh Baked Baguette ($1 from every order)

Locust - Hand-Cut Noodles ($1 from every order)

Lou - Rotating Weekly Pastry - ($2 from every order)

Nicky’s Coal Fired - Daily Pizza ($1 from every order)

Sarah Liu is a chef at Babo Korean Bar. She said it is encouraging that people are trying to prevent racism towards Asian-Americans.

"It is something that exists and I don't think people are aware of it, and I think that's definitely affected me in a more positive way," said Sarah Liu.

The participating restaurants will donate proceeds throughout the month of May.