Nashville SC names new stadium after Brentwood supply chain company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the "spiritual home" of Nashville Soccer Club nears completion, the Major League Soccer franchise announced Thursday that it has agreed to a naming rights partnership with the global supply chain company GEODIS, which has its North American headquarters in Brentwood.

Upon completion of the new stadium, Nashville SC will play its home game at GEODIS Park, which team executives adorned with a new name and banner.

See a slideshow of the stadium.

“We have repeatedly said that the new stadium will become the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said. “The commitment of logistics specialist GEODIS as the naming partner and the unveiling of ‘GEODIS Park’ is a landmark part of the history and journey of the club."

The 30,000 seat stadium will open May 1 when Nashville SC hosts the Philadelphia Union in a game that ESPN will televise.

The stadium features a 65-foot-wide concourse and 360-degree canopy that will shield most spectators from any inclement weather.

"With this historic new partnership — and the first of its kind for our company — we will be able to use GEODIS Park as a platform to strengthen our commitment to building a strong community alongside a like-minded organization that shares that same vision to make an even greater impact alongside one another," GEODIS North American CEO Mike Honious said.

The franchise has already sold 20,000 season tickets for its inaugural year at GEODIS Park. The team has called Nissan Stadium home since joining Major League Soccer. All of the private suites and loge boxes sold out.

GEODIS employs more than 2,000 Tennesseans, which comprise a portion of its 15,000 person workforce globally.

The MLS franchise — which is still in its infancy — hopes a new stadium in growing Wedgewood Houston will turn more Nashvillians into soccer fans.