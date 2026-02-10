Nashville SC provides sneak peek of new 'Reverb' kit ahead of 2026 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC will take the field for the 2026 MLS season sporting new kits, which they gave a sneak peek of on Monday ahead of the official unveiling on Tuesday.

At the Fog Street Lawn Club, where Nashville SC fans gather to watch matches outside of GEODIS Park during the season, the senior vice president of marketing and communications for Nashville SC, Teresa Tatlonghari, gave some insight on the new design.

"Well, we started designing this about 18 months ago in conjunction with Adidas, who sent a panel of about 20 staff to help us with the briefing process — we're very excited to unveil it today," said Tatlonghari.

The material is breathable and sweat-resistant, consistent with materials used by world-class organizations for their clubs' kits.

"It is also the first time we've had a pattern on our jersey — it's a pattern of a reverberation, representative of our fans who make all the noise at GEODIS Park every home match day," explained Tatlonghari.

Nashville SC will host the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Feb. 21, during the "MLS is Back Weekend" to kick off its 2026 regular season.

Do you have a unique story to share about art, entertainment, or sports? You can email me at Jon.Burton@newschannel5.com