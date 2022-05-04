Nashville SC season ticket holder surprised when father sits next to him at the game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend's inaugural game at Geodis Park was a day thousands of people will never forget, but for one Nashville SC season ticket holder, it was especially sweet.

Kelly Bolick went to the home opener with his dad. Until right before the game, he was under the impression they wouldn't be sitting together.

"I'd kept asking, 'Do you want me to buy you an extra ticket?' And he was like 'No, no. I can get extra tickets from friends'," Bolick said.

Back in September, Kelly came up with a plan to split one season ticket with his father, Alan, a big-time soccer fan.

"I really only had money to get one at the time, but I thought it might be a neat surprise for my dad to get a ticket and I thought hey, we'll split up the games. We were both pretty busy at the time, helping to take care of my mom, so the thought was he could go to a game and the next week I could go to a game," Bolick said.

But just before the match on Sunday, Bolick's dad appeared in his section.

"I look up and he's standing there and he sits down next to me and he's like 'Hey surprise. I bought a season ticket, and so now we can go to all the games together'," Bolick said.

The Nashville SC season ticket holder hadn't thought it could get any better at Geodis Park and then it did.

"It just, it is very special to me that he would go out of his way to do this for me," Bolick said.

Both of Bolick's parents were in on the secret. His mother Sandy passed away a few days after his father bought his season ticket.