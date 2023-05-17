Nashville SC set to hold API Heritage Night during Wednesday's match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC is set to hit the pitch against Inter Miami, but Wednesday's match is a bit different over at GEODIS Park.

The match is being called API Heritage Night and it is a partnership between Nashville SC and API Middle Tennessee.

According to API Middle Tennessee Executive Director Joseph Gutierrez, this is the second API Heritage Night that Nashville SC is hosting.

"So often Asian Pacific Islander marginalization is rooted in being made unseen so I think you know these are really great ways to celebrate," Gutierrez said.

He mentioned different API artists and food vendors will be featured throughout the night.

One artist being featured is Jonathan Hurley. He is playing the opening guitar riff.

He said he hopes he can show everyone, regardless of who you are, you can accomplish anything you put your mind to.

"Seeing such amazing representation, just the opportunity that Nashville Soccer Club is giving us to kind of represent our cultures and how open and welcoming they are, is incredibly awesome to me," Hurley said.

Gutierrez said there will be a community patch being sold Wednesday night featuring different API languages. He said they wanted to speak to the universality of soccer.