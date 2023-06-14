Nashville SC signs first homegrown player, paving the way for youth soccer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an exciting move for both the organization and the soccer community, Nashville SC announced the signing of their first-ever homegrown player, Adem Sipic.

The 17-year-old forward from Bowling Green arrived at Nashville SC’s Academy in 2020 as a U-15 player, and quickly moved onto the U-17’s. He began playing with the U-17s when competition resumed in 2021, following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sipic's signing marks a significant milestone for Nashville SC, as he becomes the first player in the club's history to progress all the way from the Academy to the professional ranks.

This achievement highlights the success of Nashville's soccer development system, which nurtures talent from a young age and provides a clear pathway for players to achieve their dreams.

Adam Harris, the director of the MLS Next Academy for Nashville United Soccer Academy, expressed his excitement about Sipic's signing.

"It's just great for youth soccer overall to see that it actually works, that there is a whole pathway in Middle Tennessee for player development. We played against Adem multiple times, and he consistently impressed with his skills. He's a tremendous talent," Harris said.

NUSA Next is a Major League Soccer Next program located in Nashville. The program serves as the second MLS youth soccer league in the city, following Nashville SC's Academy. Players such as Sayan Dalai, who faced Sipic on the field last fall, are inspired by his accomplishments.

"He's 17 years old, right signing a pro contract, young players that sign per contact, you obviously look up to them when there'll become older and obviously better players. You'll see across the world in Europe, the same things happen, and those are high class very good players. And it's just yeah, it's a big step for Nashville going forward, especially for the club," Dalai said.

Sipic will be eligible to compete as a member of the Boys in Gold in Major League Soccer from the 2024 season through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

His progression through Nashville SC's development system, starting with the Academy and extending to the Huntsville City Football Club—the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate—has now culminated in a First Team contract.

Julian Lucumi, a coach at NUSA, emphasized the significance of this opportunity for young players in the area.

"Having the chance to pursue dreams at different levels, whether it's starting for a high school team, playing at a Division 1 college, or reaching the professional level, is amazing. Ultimately, it's all for the kids. This is a tremendous opportunity for them," Lucumi said.

Sipić will continue to compete with Huntsville City FC in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season. He will join the Boys in Blue when they host Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, June 18.