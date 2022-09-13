Nashville schedules community cleanup of Brookmeade Park ahead of redoing the area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A cleanup at Brookmeade Park will happen this Friday morning as city leaders try to prepare to redo the area.

Those experiencing homelessness have used Brookmeade Park for more than a year to as a place to live, though it's not clear how many are taking up residence there now. In May, the city's housing agency concluded that 1,916 Nashvillians were experiencing homelessness, a 5% decrease since 2020. No count happened in 2021 because of COVID-19.

The city has set aside $1.26 million to restore Brookmeade Park, but none of the money can be used to remove or disturb park residents.

And not until the encampment is cleared can $850,000 be used to repair and renovate the park. That money will be used to buy new signs and maps, repave the trail and parking lot as well as put in electronic gates at the entrance.

This Friday, the Metro Homeless Impact Division’s Outreach team is hosting another community cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We work hard every day to be exemplary community partners and that means rolling up our sleeves and doing what we can to keep our community pleasant and respond to the needs of everyone in the impacted area,” said interim director April Calvin. “Though our task is to address the needs of our clients — their health and housing — we recognize there are times when we can and will go the extra mile to do our part in maintaining the integrity of our great city.”

In previous cleanups, several community groups and residents signed up to participate. Trash bags, pickup tools and dumpsters will be provided. To participate, contact Keith Alexander at Keith.Alexander@Nashville.gov.

