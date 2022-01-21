Nashville secures funding for new traffic management center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city will fully fund a new traffic management center with federal dollars, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced, as the city continues to improve transportation in neighborhoods and reduce drive times along busy corridors.

The hub is being paid for with a $3.65 million grant. The Tennessee Department of Transportation selected Nashville for the grant, which is funded through the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program. A funding agreement now heads to Metro Council for approval.

The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure will be at the technology-driven hub.

Mayor Cooper said NDOT will be able to better manage traffic signals, gather traffic-flow information and share updates with drivers in real time. The goal of the hub is to improve safety and reduce congestion.

NDOT engineers and technicians will use advanced traffic signal control systems, sensor-based traffic monitoring technologies and other tools to monitor traffic and better manage congestion.

The center will be a clearing house for traffic-flow updates, which NDOT will share in real time on roadway dynamic message signs, on social media, on nashville.gov and with partners like TDOT and other Metro agencies.

Since Nashville adopted the Metro Transportation Plan in December 2020, the city has secured eight grant and partnership awards for a total of nearly $44 million in fewer than two years.

