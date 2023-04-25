Nashville senior denied entry to high school prom for wearing suit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The community is rallying around a high school senior after they weren’t allowed to attend their prom over the weekend.

The teen, B Hayes, 18, posted on social media that they were denied for wearing a suit to prom. Nashville Christian School said that B was breaking their dress code, so they were denied entry.

"My name is B Hayes," B wrote on the post. "I'm 18 years old, and I’ve been attending Nashville Christian School for 13 years. My senior prom was today, and I wasn’t allowed in the doors because I was wearing a suit. I should not have to conform to femininity to attend my senior prom. I will not compromise who I am to fit in a box. Who are you to tell us what it means to be a woman?"

Being the parents of two daughters themselves, AB Hillsboro Village owners Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol know prom is something every high school student deserves to experience. It's why they were drawn to B's post.

They were so touched by it, the Van Mol’s decided to offer up their venue to B and 25 of their friends for the ultimate prom at no cost to them.

"We need to support them and give them the platform to share their voices and instill change," Marcie Allen Van Mol said.

The support for B continues to come in with thousands of companies are offering up their services for free. In fact, they already got a performer lined up for prom, rising R&B star and RCA recording artist, Tone Stithand a DJ Nioshi Jacksonwants to offer his services to B.

"It just wasn't right. I mean, this isn't how you treat people. It's their senior prom and you know, I was paid to DJ for all the kids. All the kids didn't make it," Jackson said.

Jackson was the DJ the night of Nashville Christian School’s prom. He had no clue B wasn’t allowed inside until he saw the social media post the next day.

"At the end of the day, we're dealing with hearts. We're dealing with souls, and people that are going to help shape our future. This is not the example you want to set in my opinion," Jackson said.

He said now B will get the chance to see how much the community really does have their back.

AB Hillsboro Village has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for the "Ultimate Prom." The costs will cover all things prom. Any money left over will go to benefit the Oasis Center & Inclusion Tennessee, organizations selected by B Hayes.

The private prom will be held on May 6, 2023.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Nashville Christian School about B's post. Here's what their spokesperson had to say:

"Nashville Christian School has established dress requirements for daily school attendance and at our special events. All students and families are aware of and sign an agreement to these guidelines when they enroll.

The school's expectations regarding appropriate prom attire were communicated to this student and the student's family in advance of the prom.

While we certainly respect a student's right to disagree, all of our students know from our school handbook that when they do not follow such expectations at school-sponsored events, they may be asked to leave."

