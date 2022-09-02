Nashville singer-songwriter meets bone marrow donor who saved her life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville singer-songwriter has been on one incredible journey these last few years. Her story shows that during terrible times, something beautiful can still happen. More importantly, incredible people can be found. It's a story spanning many days and many miles.

Coming from a family who recorded and toured with country greats, Savannah Morris Coplin grew up around some familiar faces.

A baby picture shows her being cradled by Reba McEntire. Music always played a vital role in her life. She finished writing her song, 'I Do,' in 2019. She had no idea how important this song would become to her.

"I was not dating anybody at the time," Savannah remembered. "I was just single, living life, fancy-free."

Then, she met Dakota Coplin. They began dating. It was a grand surprise. Her next surprise would be very painful.

"I was coughing," Savannah said. "I couldn't keep anything down. I went to the hospital after day four or five. I couldn't take care of myself. I couldn't keep water down. I knew something was really wrong."

Savannah was hospitalized with COVID in the summer of 2020.

"I had three blood transfusions with COVID," she said.

In addition to her COVID diagnosis, Savannah had been experiencing extreme pains for several months. Those pains brought her back to the hospital in the fall of 2020.

"All the nurses came in and looked very solemn, and I was like, 'what's wrong?'" Savannah remembered. "I just had a gut feeling. [My doctor] told me I had cancer. Leukemia. They wheeled me into Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, and for a month, I couldn't see anyone. I was isolated. I began my intense chemo. I surely thought I was going to die, and that I was not going to be here. I finally meet the love of my life, and I have cancer. I'm a ticking timebomb. It was very, very scary. Unless you go through that hell, no one fully understands what you're going through."

Months of waiting passed, and then Savannah got the news. Someone out there had been found who was a bone marrow match. That match and her hospital treatments made it so Savannah could see her wedding day with Dakota.

"I thought, 'how wonderful during this terrible time, something can still happen that's beautiful, that's lovely,'" said Savannah.

She donated her hair to Locks of Love.

"What do you have to do except pay it forward," she explained.

Lyrics of Savannah's 2019 song, 'I Do,' seem to describe her next few years, being faced with struggles and finding love.

Savannah knew there was still something else she need to do, thank someone in person.

She made plans to meet a Texas man now living in Germany, Jacob Frazier. Jacob is her bone marrow donor.

A video taken Wednesday shows Savannah in Frankfurt, running toward Jacob and jumping up into his arms.

"He's my superman," said Savannah. "His bone marrow runs through my body, and that is one of the biggest reasons I'm here."

"Thrilled isn't a word for how happy I am that you are healthy, for how awesome you're doing," Jacob told Savannah.

"You're wonderful," she answered. "Thanks for saving my life."