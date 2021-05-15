Nashville singer who lost home to tornadoes, dad to COVID hopes to inspire others through music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Nashville singer is turning her hardships into music.

CoJo Ko lost her North Nashville home last year in March to the tornadoes.

"I heard the sirens go off and I’m like what’s happening," CoJo Ko said, "As soon as I took cover, windows exploded and roofs were flying off."

Then her music gigs got canceled because of the pandemic. But worst of all, her parents both got diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID.

Unfortunately her dad didn't make it and passed away in December.

"He was just a great man," CoJo Ko said, "everyone always knew him for his barbeque food and his smile."

It wasn't easy but CoJo Ko says she knew she had to finish the song "Smile" despite her hardships. It was also a way to pay homage to the man who meant the most to her.

"I'm wearing these army print shoes because he’s an army veteran," CoJo Ko said, "It's just such an honor to be able to do what I know he knew I enjoyed most which is singing and getting new music out."

The artist says she hopes to inspire others through her music.

"After my last show at ACME a young lady inbox me later and said you really helped me in a deep dark place and I said yes mission accomplish because you never know what people are going through," CoJo Ko said.

CoJo Ko is still displaced from the tornadoes but says she's thankful to be staying with family in Madison.

