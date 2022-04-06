Nashville Soccer Club's opening match tickets sold out at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club announced Wednesday that single-match tickets are sold out for the club's opening match at GEODIS Park on May 1. Tickets sold out within minutes of being open to the general public at 10 a.m.

“We have said many times that Nashville shows up for its sports teams. What bigger indicator could we get than to have such a massive season ticket base and our matches already starting to fill up and sell out across the home schedule?" said Nashville Soccer Club CEO Ian Ayre.

Anyone wishing to attend can still become a season ticket member.

"There will be people who miss out, and it’s why we have been encouraging people to lock in their attendance by becoming season ticket members," Ayre said. “From a standing start, there were a few raised eyebrows about the popularity of soccer in the city, but the support we have seen grow in the last few years and the build up to opening day on May 1 have shown what we already knew, Nashville is a Soccer City!”

2021 was a huge year for the Nashville SC, in which it became the seventh team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home in a season. The Boys in Gold hope to extend the longest active home unbeaten streak — 18 matches, dating back to Nov. 20, 2020.

There has been high demand for the other three Nashville SC's home matches in May. Tickets to those games are still available, including the much anticipated May 21 match against Major League Soccer rival Atlanta United FC.

Tickets to games outside of the month of May will be made available at a later date.

