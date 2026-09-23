Nashville Songwriters Awards: Honoring the creators behind the biggest hits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The people behind music's biggest hits are getting the recognition they deserve.

The Nashville Songwriters Awards took over the Ryman Auditorium Tuesday evening, an event that honors the creators who write the songs but rarely sing them on stage.

Notable winners at the event include Blake Pendergrass for Songwriter of the Year and Vince Gill for a lifetime achievement award.

Pendergrass says that the songwriting community is unique because everyone supports each other.

"With the Songwriting Community, we're all fans of each other, honestly. And it brings us really close together, and also it's just fun to watch your friends succeed," said Pendergrass.

Other honorees include Riley Green and Paul Williams

The event also featured conversations about artificial intelligence. Writers say technology can never replicate the true heart and emotion of a song.

HERE'S A LIST OF SOME OF THE OTHER WINNERS: 10 SONGS I WISH I’D WRITTEN

“20 CIGARETTES”

Written by: Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass

Performed by: Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass

“BACKSEAT DRIVER”

Written by: Jacob Davis, Jordan Walker

Performed by: Jacob Davis, Jordan Walker

“BAR NONE”

Written by: Ben Johnson, HunterPhelps, Lydia Vaughan

Performed by: Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps, Lydia Vaughan

“BE HER”

Written by: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

Performed by: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt

“COUNTRY SONG CAME ON”

Written by: Dan Alley, Ryan Beaver, Neil Medley

Performed by: Dan Alley, Ryan Beaver, Neil Medley

“DON’T MIND IF I DO”

Written by: Riley Green

Performed by: Riley Green and Special Guest

“I’M THE PROBLEM”

Written by: Grady Block, Charlie Handsome, Jamie McLaughlin, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen

Performed by: Ernest Keith Smith

“JUST IN CASE”

Written by: Alex Bak, John Byron, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest K. Smith, Josh Thompson, Morgan Wallen

Performed by: John Byron, Blake Pendergrass

“SOMEWHERE OVER LAREDO”

Written by: Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Harold Arlen, Yip Harburg, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

Performed by: Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson

“THE FALL”

Written by: Ray Fulcher, BobbyPinson, Jeremy Stover

Performed by: Ray Fulcher, Bobby Pinson, Jeremy Stover

“WEREN’T FOR THE WIND”

Written by: Johnny Clawson, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor

Performed by: Johnny Clawson, Joybeth Taylor

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