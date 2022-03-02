Nashville Sounds, Minor League Baseball season will start as scheduled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he was canceling the first two series of the 2022 regular season.

The decision was made after the league and the players' union failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement.

However, this agreement will have no effect on the Minor League Baseball season.

"I think fans can expect a lot of really exciting things this year at First Horizon Park," said Adam English, General Manager and COO of Nashville Sounds Baseball.

The Nashville Sounds and Minor League Baseball will be in full swing this year.

The MiLB season kicks off on April 5.

English says this is the first time after the pandemic the season should start on time with no COVID-19-related restrictions.

"As a baseball fan I hope that a deal is done soon because I love watching Major League Baseball as much as I love watching the Nashville Sounds," said English.

The lockout will have no impact on some minor league players.

"The only difference for us is the players who are currently on a 40-man roster are covered by the current collective bargaining agreement and they will not be able to play until a new agreement is hopefully agreed upon soon," English said.

English says he has a roster full of players who have dreams of making it to the big leagues.

He says he's hoping an agreement with the major league is made soon.

"We'd love to see them take that step right. They're down here, they're playing hard, and we like to see them go up and play for the brewers. And play on TV and play for championships. And so hopefully as a baseball fan and deal gets done soon," English said.

Nashville Sounds tickets will go on sale on March 7.