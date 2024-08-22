Nashville Sounds pay tribute to TSU football player killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He died saving the woman he loved — and on Wednesday, the Nashville Sounds honored his life.

20-year-old Chazan Page died when he was hit by a car on Gallatin Pike.

He saved his girlfriend's life by pushing her out of the way.

Page was a football player and student at TSU.

Wednesday his family threw out the ceremonial first pitch at First Horizon Park.

A portion of ticket sales went toward the Chazan Page Memorial Scholarship Fund at TSU.