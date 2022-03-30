Nashville Sounds prepare for opening day on April 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds are back in action in less than a week. The team's opening day is April 5 at 6:35 p.m. against the Durham Bulls.

Ahead of the first pitch will be a block party on Junior Gilliam Way. It will run from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be live music, food and drinks available for purchase. Also, fun for the kids, like face painting and balloon artists.

On the concourse, there will be a pop-up shop for Music City Creative. Part of the proceeds will go towards the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

Opening Day ticket offers:

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday, $30 ($25 for you, $5 for your dog)



Dog ticket proceeds will go to Agape Animal Rescue

Opening Day Club Level Cookout, $75



Choice of fully padded seat and seat back or padded seat.

All you can eat and drink on Budweiser deck.

Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.

Group Ticket Option, $14 dollars for groups of ten or more

