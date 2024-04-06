Nashville Sounds welcome new honorary team member.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds will have its first Saturday home game of the season and it will be a special day for one fan who will become an honorary player.

Lane is in the fifth grade and he will be signed as part of the team Saturday at noon during the "Meet the Team" lunch for season ticket holders.

The Sounds said Lane will spend several days and nights with the team throughout the season practicing and hanging with them in the clubhouse.

Lane was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor in October 2022.

He has had a successful surgery to remove the tumor and receives continued care at Monroe Carell Junior Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The Sounds said throughout his treatments, Lane has shown incredible strength and bravery.

This is part of an ongoing partnership between the Sounds and the Children's Hospital.

He will be signed just hours before Saturday night's game at 6:35 p.m. against the St. Paul Saints.