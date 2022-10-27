Nashville staples Loveless Cafe, Goo Goo Clusters team up for decadent, limited-edition sweet treat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goo Goo Clusters and Loveless Cafe are Nashville staples. Now, they're teaming up together.

The Loveless Cafe Biscuits and Jam Premium Goo Goo will be available beginning November 1.

The decadent candy includes strawberry preserves, biscuit shortbread and vanilla cake nougat, covered in rich ruby chocolate.

The treat's arrival comes just after the 110th birthday of Goo Goo Cluster, a candy that has billed itself as America's first combination candy bar since 1912.

“This jam-filled, biscuit-inspired confection represents deep roots and rich flavors from two of Nashville’s beloved brands,” said Beth Sachan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Goo Goo Cluster. “We had so much fun working with the Loveless Cafe team to create an irresistible treat that showcases the nostalgic, authentic flavors of both longstanding culinary brands.”

“When people think of Nashville originals, Loveless Cafe biscuits and Goo Goo Cluster candies likely come to mind, so it was a natural fit for us to partner together,” said Crystal Buttrey, sales manager at the Loveless Cafe. “The Biscuits & Jam Premium Goo Goo has classic flavors from both brands that are sure to bring back fond memories of southern cooking and sweet treats.”

It will be available through December 31, online, in the Goo Goo Chocolate Company story on 3rd Avenue South, and at the Hams & Jams Country Market by the Loveless Cafe at 8400 Highway 100.