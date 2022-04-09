Nashville Superspeedway discusses partnership with MTSU veterans' center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Superspeedway's Erik Moses hosted retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Huber and MTSU Vice President Andrew Oppmann on Saturday to discuss how the NASCAR venue can partner with the university's Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center to serve the 1,100 military connected students in attendance.

Huber serves as MTSU's senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives. He opened the Daniels Center five years ago, and it now holds the distinction of being the largest support center of its kind on any university campus.

At the conclusion of discussions, the speedway took Huber and Oppmann for a few turns on its track.

MTSU

Similar partnerships with MTSU include the Predators, the Sounds, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the Grand Ole Opry.