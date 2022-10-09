Nashville Symphony celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with free concert at Plaza Mariachi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plaza Mariachi was the stage for the Nashville Symphony on Saturday night.

A free concert in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month highlighted popular music in the Latino community with a classical twist.

The concert, Latin Fire, drew a large crowd and featured world-renowned performers.

The live musical experience was the final event of an all-day festival that included balloon art, a children's reading corner, and a petting zoo.

The concert was a partnership with Naxos of America, Plaza Mariachi, and the Nashville Symphony. Organizers said it's all about making music inclusive for all Nashvillians.

"My favorite thing is to get out of the concert hall and into the community. It is so fun. Music is for sharing and for connecting. And so this is one of my favorite things to do," vice president of operations, Sonja Thoms, said.

Event organizers said the concert was six months in the making and hope to continue the collaboration in the future.

