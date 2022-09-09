Nashville Symphony ready to kick off new season with more than 200 performers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony is back and ready to kick off the 2022-2023 season in a massive way.

Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero said the first rehearsal was a very special moment because it was the first time in a long time they were all together, performing side-by-side.

COVID-19 changed the way they could perform for the last two years.

The new season kicks off Saturday, September 10, with a 90-minute performance that promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind display of more than 220 performers showcasing their talent.

The performance will also bring out a massive audience.

They will be performing Symphony Number 2, also known as the “Resurrection” Symphony.

Guerrero thinks it’s the perfect piece to begin the season with. He said it’s going to be remembered as the beginning of this next stage, post-pandemic and will be a magical experience.

"You don't come to the Nashville Symphony to listen to music; to listen to music, you can stay at home with good stereo equipment. Here, you come to live and experience it with every single part of your body," Guerrero explained.

Tickets are available starting at $29 and the Symphony’s Soundtrack program offers $10 tickets to students in K-12, college and grad school.

The performance is being held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, at 8 p.m.