Nashville Symphony suspends season, furloughs employees and orchestra members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony said it will suspend the 2026-27 season and furlough staff and orchestra members due to a “financial emergency.”

The Nashville Symphony Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution on Sept. 28 to furlough 27 staff positions and 77 orchestra members effective Oct. 18.

The Nashville Symphony said its two fundraising events, the Symphony Ball on Dec. 12 and the Symphony Fashion Show on April 27, will go on as planned.

Five independent productions, The Legendary Life of Tom Petty (Oct. 18), No Small Endeavor LIVE (Nov. 22), Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas (Dec. 8), A Very Dave Barnes Christmas (Dec. 10), and Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas (Dec. 11), will go on as planned.

The Nashville Symphony said the resolution is the first step in a restructuring plan to address a $10 million budget deficit.