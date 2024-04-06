Nashville business owner reflects on homeland's devastation, after earthquake strikes Taiwan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Taiwan is still picking up the pieces after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck, leaving devastation in its wake. The disaster has claimed the lives of over a dozen people, left hundreds injured, and many more trapped.

Grace Tseng, who runs Mama Yang and Daughterwith her mother, is devastated by the tremor. “I’m Chinese heritage with Taiwanese culture. I was born and raised in Taiwan," Tseng said.

The recent earthquake hits close to home for Tseng, as it struck the county where her grandparents reside. "That happens to be in the county that my grandparents live in, so I was freaking out," Tseng expressed her concern.

She's relieved to to hear her family and friends are safe. "Other than broken pipes, everything is okay," Tseng said.

Tseng’s heart breaks for those killed, hurt, missing, and awaiting rescue in Taiwan. She says tremors are common in Taiwan, adding the death toll is relatively low because of the government’s push for preparedness over the years.

"Ever since that earthquake 25 years ago they had an action plan, so I was super hopeful that they knew how take care of the people there," Tseng explained.

She knows it will take some time to rebuild the homes and businesses damaged. She encourages the community to keep the people of Taiwan in their thoughts and prayers.

"Reach out to friends or family or anybody that you know that lives in Taiwan, that simple is your family okay, matters a lot through a text or a phone call. It lets us know we are supported and you're thinking about us," Tseng said.

Officials report that most earthquake victims were outdoors, succumbing to falling rocks or landslides. They say, so far only one person has been killed in a collapsed building so far.