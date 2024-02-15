Nashville taxpayers could vote on funding mass transit in the fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s Mayor said voters could decide in November if they want to fund more sidewalks, buses, and better traffic signals as part of a mass transit plan.

To get to work, Kim Hayes takes the bus from Dickson to downtown Nashville.

“It takes about an hour to get here in the mornings, and I also ride it home so that’s generally an hour unless traffic is really bad, and it’s just been a lifesaver really,” Hayes said.

She said it helps due to inflation.

“It saves money on transportation, gas, tires, ya know wear and tear on your car," Hayes said.

As part of Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's new Choose How You Move plan, he's proposing more buses on the road.

"We’ve been stuck in neutral, and we’ve got to move," O’Connell said.

In addition, the mass transit proposal would add more sidewalks and bus centers like this one in North Nashville. It will have restrooms and air conditioning when it opens in the spring. Mayor O’Connell said the plan will likely include more centers like it.

Historically, Nashvillians have voted down transit plans due to tax hikes, but Mayor O'Connell thinks his is more practical.

"We need traffic signals that keep traffic moving instead of keeping us stuck at red lights when no other cars are coming the other way," O’Connell said.

Bus riders said they'd like to see increased security and connectivity. Rider David Boni said he'd vote for it in November.

"I stay out at Harding Place. and I have to walk at least a mile and a half to get home," Boni said.

There's no plans for a property tax hike, but a surcharge is possible. In addition, they plan to use federal dollars to help pay for it.

“We’re trying to eliminate the element of surprise here. This plan will not have a billion-dollar tunnel under downtown in it. It will not include investments in rail-based transit service," O’Connell said.

Ultimately, come November voters will decide if they want to fund it. To go on the ballot, the Metro Council will also have to sign off on the proposed plan too.