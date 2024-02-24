Nashville tech experts share insights on dealing with future cell phone outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After this week's AT&T outage that left thousands without cell service nationwide, we spoke with experts from a local data tech company to shed light on the incident and provide guidance for folks who may face similar outages in the future.

Greg Taylor, the head of Sertainty Corporation, a Nashville-based tech group specializing in securing and encrypting sensitive data, was among those closely monitoring the AT&T outage.

Taylor emphasized the importance of being prepared for such situations, particularly for individuals who heavily rely on their phones to access critical documents.

"I think people have to be prepared with sensitive information like medical records. If they only have access to it on one device, it's a mistake," Taylor cautioned.

He suggested keeping hard copies of vital information and securely storing them in a home safe.

AT&T has officially stated that the outage was not the result of a cyber attack but rather a software update.

Another crucial step in preparing for potential outages is enabling Wi-Fi calling on mobile devices.

As of now, we are still awaiting specific details from AT&T regarding the measures they are implementing to prevent a recurrence of the recent outage.