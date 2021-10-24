Watch
Nashville teens work to make deadly intersection safer

A glow in the dark crosswalk is being installed.
Walk Bike Nashville
Members of the Nashville Youth Design Team created this art installation to draw attention to pedestrian safety at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane.
Dickerson & Hart rendering
Posted at 5:23 AM, Oct 24, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Walk Bike Nashville has been working with high school students to come up with solutions for pedestrian safety issues at the intersection of Dickerson Road and Hart Lane.

In the past four years, more than 20 people have been hit by cars at the intersection.

Walk Bike Nashville teamed up with Civic Design Center’s Nashville Youth Design Team to find a solution.

The goal has been to create more space for pedestrians on one of the most "dangerous" roads in Nashville.

A glow in the dark crosswalk is being installed at 7 a.m. Oct. 24.

It's part of the Dickerson Road Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, which will seek input from the community and come up with improvements that will be presented to the city.

A walking tour of the area and an explanation of the installation is happening Oct. 24 from 6-7 p.m. and Oct. 25 from 6-7 p.m.

