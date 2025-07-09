Nashville tenant fights for her children's safety as home remains dangerously hot through summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hermitage family of six has been living without functioning air conditioning since May, with temperatures inside their rented home reaching as high as 92 degrees during Nashville's summer heat.

Aerial Matthews continues to pay her $1,425 monthly rent for the four-bedroom duplex unit, despite the virtually unbearable conditions affecting her family, including her 5-month-old baby.

"It's really miserable. It's really miserable here, and this is where I live. I'm not comfortable anymore," Aerial Matthews said.

The situation has worsened since June, when her refrigerator and stove also began malfunctioning, likely due to the consistently high indoor temperatures exceeding 80 degrees. The stovetop even caught fire.

"We're not eating, and if we're eating, we're going out to eat, and that's breaking me because we're always out to eat because we can't keep food. I go to the grocery store, and my meat goes bad because it's cooking in the fridge. It's been that hot in here," Matthews said.

Matthews has purchased two window air conditioning units to provide some relief while waiting for her landlord, 615 Property Investment Group, to repair the main air conditioning system.

"It's not livable. I'm tired of living here like this. It's not livable," Matthews said.

According to her lease, the landlord is responsible for fixing appliances once notified, though no deadline is specified for completing repairs.

While difficult, it's a good thing Matthews continues to pay her rent. In Tennessee, tenants generally don't have the right to withhold rent because of repair problems, and renters don't have a legal right to cool air unless it's specified in writing.

However, this situation leaves Matthews questioning what her rent payments are actually covering. "What am I paying rent for? To take a shower and wash dishes?" she said.

I go to work. I take care of my kids. I pay my bills. I'm not in the street. I do nothing wrong. I'm just a mom. I'm just a mom," she said.

I reached out to 615 Property Investment Group in Mt. Juliet but was unable to make contact. A voicemail was left, and an email sent to their listed address was undeliverable.

The Metro Action Commission can provide free window units or fans to households with small children, the elderly, or disabled residents.

Legal experts with the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advise tenants in similar situations to document all repair requests in writing, be persistent but polite with landlords, and consult with an attorney before withholding any rent payments, as this could lead to eviction.

Tenants with serious health conditions affected by a lack of air conditioning may request "reasonable accommodations" under disability laws. If moving isn't possible, tenants can consider legal action, though consulting with an attorney is recommended before proceeding.

Do you know of community resources helping families without proper cooling during extreme heat? Are you an attorney with expertise in tenant rights willing to provide guidance? Contact me at Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.