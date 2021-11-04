Nashville honors Rep. John Lewis with downtown mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Nashville has unveiled a portion of its mural to honor the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

A portion of the mural was unveiled Thursday, with members of the Lewis family and community leaders in attendance.

WTVF

Once completed, the mural will be four-stories high and will honor Lewis and the Freedom Riders. It's located on the newly-established Rep. John Lewis Way.

As a college student at American Baptist College and then Fisk University, Lewis fought for racial justice. Lewis and Civil Rights activist were involved in the historic lunch counter sit-ins in downtown Nashville in 1960.

The same year, they also marched to the city courthouse where they met Mayor Ben West and he agreed it was time to desegregate public places.

Last year, the city passed an ordinance to rename Fifth Avenue Rep. John Lewis Way. In July, Metro unveiled a historical marker in his honor.