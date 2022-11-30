Nashville to open extreme cold weather shelter tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville officials will open the cold weather shelter Nov. 30 to help those in need of a warm spot.

The shelter — at 3230 Brick Church Pike — opens from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning. It's open for men, women, couples and those with pets.

Metro's WeGo will also offer free rides on the public transit line 23B from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Outreach workers can drop off individuals at designated locations in West, East, North, and South Nashville, to catch free vans to WeGo Central.