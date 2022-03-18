Nashville touring musicians are singing the blues over high gas prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The average Tennessee gas price remains over four dollars a gallon, according to AAA. That's having a ripple effect beyond just drivers on the road. It also has musicians singing the blues.

"I might have to write a song about it, I’m telling ya. People can relate right now," said Kasey Tyndall, an artist and singer based in Nashville.

Tyndall has dreams of having hit records on the wall and a massive tour bus in front of hallowed halls. In this current phase of her career, the stage is a little smaller and the tour budget is certainly a lot tighter.

"How much gas is, definitely goes into making the decisions on what shows we can take. It just depends on how much it takes to get there and put on a show," said Tyndall.

She says, the last few years, it's cost about $80-$90 to fill up her 15 passenger van for her and the band. These days, that number has nearly doubled. It's a loss she just has to eat.

"If it costs more than we’re getting paid — we just can’t do it. It’s as simple as that," she said.

So much so, Tyndall says if she was traveling on her own tour, she couldn't afford it right now.

"The cost just to go one way would be what I got paid," said Tyndall.

Thankfully, the tour will still go on because she's found a different ride.

"I’m opening for Drake White, and they had an extra bunk on their bus so they’re allowing me just to ride with them. If I was doing this on my own driving, I probably wouldn’t be able to do it," she said.

But like most musicians you ask, Tyndall doesn't care how she gets there, as long as she gets to play in front of a live audience.

"Nothing can compare, nothing at all. It’s something about the energy and just being able to just look at people right in their face and be like — I love you, I’m so glad you’re here," said Tyndall.

Tyndall leaves on tour next week, beginning in New York City and ending right back here in Nashville.

