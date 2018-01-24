Nashville Toys "R" Us Store Among Closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville Toys "R" Us store was included on the list of dozens across the country expected to close this year.

The planned closures still need court approval but are expected to begin early next month. The closings are expected to be completed by the end of April, Toys "R" Us CEO Dave Brandon said in a message to customers posted on the company's website.

The retailer declared bankruptcy in September and is looking to close down as many as 182 outlets across the country – one fifth of its U.S. locations.

Toys "R" Us has built up 1,600 stores around the world over its nearly seven decades in business. About 880 of those are in the U.S.

Toys "R" Us stores outside the U.S. were not affected.

For a full list of closures, click here and scroll to page 72.

*CNN contributed to this story.