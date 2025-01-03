Nashville TSA agent reflects on humanity during holiday travel season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You're probably back in your post-holiday routine.

Are you happy or sad about it? It often can feel like a mix of emotions. One thing is for sure: if you get anxious or easily stressed going through the TSA checkpoint — you made it!

That's where Jason Armstrong comes in. He's been an agent at BNA for about three years. He knows the hustle and rush that comes with holiday travel.

“For your gift that you got grandma, to the toys that you got your husband, I can see them," he said.

He works multiple stations. You know that first part where you give the agent your ID? Yup, he does it.

You know the person who projects their voice telling you to finish your bottled water and to leave (or take out) your laptop before going through the x-Ray? Yup, he does that too.

And who is that person looking through your bag as it goes through the x-Ray? He does that too.

Basically, they do it all. He really does see everything — even people.

“I get to see people who have a phobia about just coming through the airport," he said.

It's part of our journey as humans. It can feel like flying high or flying through a storm.

“We have more guitars than the norm," he said. "So we get to see all of that good stuff. But I get to see if he just lost a contract – how it’s appearing on his face.”

While some may view the agents as villains, they're often turned superheroes. He recalls one specific scenario involving a child with a stuffed animal.

“She was screaming to her lungs because we had to check her teddy bear," he said. "So as soon as I gave it to her, she automatically was like ‘oh, I’m good now. I’m good and I’m safe.’”

Travel turmoil is real. The lines get long. Sometimes you have to re-do your perfect packing job because something set off the x-Ray and agents had to go digging through your bag. They're here for your safety and they have laws to enforce. Still, they're people too.

"I have a daughter," Armstrong said. “She always says you’re saving the world. And I say I try at least one passenger at a time.”

Do you have a positive story you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.