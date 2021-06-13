Nashville Uber driver struck and killed on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville Uber driver was struck and killed on the shoulder of I-24 East early Sunday morning after coming to the aid of another Uber driver whose vehicle had a flat tire.

Metro police have found that Uber driver Marcus Utley was driving a couple in his Honda Fit on I-24 when he pulled over on the right shoulder to fix a flat tire.

Utley advised his passengers, Nathan Hood and Samantha Crews-Hood, to call for another Uber driver to pick them up.

The second Uber driver arrived and got out of his vehicle on the shoulder, to which point all 4 people were standing outside the 2 vehicles.

A Honda Pilot SUV rounded a curve, swerved and collided with them on the shoulder and the parked Honda Fit.

The 38-year-old second Uber driver died on the scene.

Samantha Crews-Hood suffered critical injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her husband was taken to Vanderbilt as well to be treated and has been released.

Utley received minor injuries from the collision and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, Ekene Amaefuna, claimed that another driver pulled into his lane, causing him to swerve into the group.

Police say a witness traveling behind Amaefuna did not corroberate on that account.

Amaefuna was not injured at the scene.

The District Attourney's Office will determine potential criminal charges.