Nashville vendors to gift free wedding for one lucky couple forced to cancel their big day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If the pandemic canceled your dream Nashville wedding, this may be the answer you’re looking for.

One lucky couple is being gifted a free Music City wedding at the Noah Liff Center compliments of several local vendors led by TN Event Designs and TN Event Health. Brandy Ashley is the owner of both companies whereby combining the two, she now has a COVID-19 compliance team to help with every precaution necessary for an event. Ashley says the point is for the chosen lucky couple to only worry about showing.

“I’m so used to being around the love and seeing these beautiful days and watching all that stop, we really wanted to make sure we gave back to someone,” Ashley said.

The wedding package includes:



Lighting and drapery by TN Event Designs

DJ/entertainment by High Tone Entertainment

COVID-19 compliance team by TN Event Health

Photographer by Kelsey Leigh Photography

Catering by Beyond Details

Flowers by Larson Floral Co.

Cake by Cakes & Co.

Rental chairs and tents by Music City Tents & Events

Noah Liff Opera Center venue

Raina Van Setter of Weddings & Events by Raina to officiate

Planning by Velour Premier Events

Calligraphy by White Ink Calligraphy

Raina Van Setter owns Weddings & Events by Raina and plans to officiate the wedding as one of the many participating vendors. She says for the last several months, couples have elected to either elope or take their weddings to counties where capacity limits are less restrictive. Beginning in March, Nashville's wedding capacity increased from 75 to 125 people.

While Van Setter believes we could accommodate more guests, she’s thankful that popular Nashville venues will have a chance to rebound. The same goes for the many vendors hoping for a return to a sense of normal.

“We haven’t been able to do weddings because of COVID and we’re craving that sense of normalcy as well. We’re very anxious and excited to get back to celebrating as well even if we’re gifting a wedding to someone,” Van Setter said.

To enter you must:



Like and follow all vendor’s pages on Instagram

Make a post on your Instagram story about entering the contest and tag: @tn_event_designs

Like any giveaway post on TN Event Designs Instagram page and tag your partner and bridesmaid/best man

Submit giveaway form to be considered

Requirements:



Couple needs to be local to Nashville or had planned a destination wedding to Nashville that was postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Those who had to elope are also eligible.

Cannot be an existing customer from any vendor.

50 guest limit. You can pay for additional guests.

One entry per couple.

No non-approved outside vendors will be allowed to participate.

Winners shall without limitation, indemnify and hold harmless TN Event Design and all vendors.

Winners will be notified by email within seven days following the selection by the judging panel. If you can’t be reached within two days, you forfeit the prize to someone else.

For more details, visit the website by clicking here.

