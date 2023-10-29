Nashville veteran overcomes battle with COVID-19 in time to celebrate 95th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For a lot of people, birthdays become more special as you get older. Especially for the family, after a loved one has gone through a health scare.

So, when William Johnson woke up on Saturday, he didn’t know how lovely his day was about to be.

His family planned a surprise 95th birthday celebration for him.

"This is our way of showing love to the family. Just uniting with dance and laughter," Family friend Janet Rayford said.

Family and friends all drove by smiling, waving and honking their horns, to wish William a Happy Birthday.

"He paved the way for us, so he is the beginning of us. It’s just a joy to have him here. Dance with him and see he’s in great spirits," Family friend, Shawna Rayford, said.

William recently landed in the hospital with COVID-19, after attending a funeral.

“11 of us in the family got sick including him and that led to him having blood clots in the legs and blood thinners. Within the last 2 weeks, we’ve gotten him out from having minor surgery," William's daughter, Denise Johnson, said.

Denise Johnson is his daughter. She says the health scare made them cherish moments like these even more with her Veteran father.

William spent decades of his life working at the Hillwood Country Club, all the way up until the pandemic hit.

"For him to be at home has been a big transition. This is a person used to working and shopping. Doing things independently," Denise explained.

He's blessed to have made it to 95.

"The secret is to quit fooling with every woman that don’t love you and quit drinking alcohol, especially whiskey, and enjoy yourself," William jokingly said.

William and his family have high hopes of making to 100-years-old, which is sure to be another, lovely day.

"This is the best day I’ve had in my life," William said.

William received tons of gifts too. For those who couldn't make the party the family held a virtual birthday celebration too.