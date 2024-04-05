Nashville violence prevention organization leaders working with public health department to curb the violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gun violence continues to be a pressing issue, prompting several organizations to advocate for more resources from the Metro Public Health Department.

Following a recent shooting in a Salemtown restaurant that left one dead and several injured, Cintoria Franklin, founder of Pass the Beauty Inc, highlighted the grim reality faced by many. "It hurts me to listen to friends I know personally, their sons and daughters are being murdered," Franklin said.

Franklin, herself a survivor of domestic violence, emphasized the urgency of violence prevention. "A lot of people don’t take violence prevention seriously until something happens. We want to stop that. We want to prepare people to understand resources are out here to teach you and make you knowledgeable," Franklin explained.

Franklin joined other leaders from violence prevention organizations, to discuss curbing the violence with the Metro Public Health Department.

These community leaders are advocating for mental health and educational services to aid in prevention efforts. They want to help domestic violence victims, gun violence victims, and their families.

Monique Wells, representing Moms Overcoming Marginal Systems, shared her own experience with gun violence, recounting how a family member was injured in a shooting on Monday at the Food Lion on Bell Road.

"Someone approached him to rob him and in the process let off one fire and he was struck," Wells said.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

This person is the suspect Mon's shooting outside the Food Lion on Bell Rd. A 58-yr-old Marine Corps vet was wounded in the attempted robbery. He is now recovering at home. Know the gunman? Call at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/6mkc3qht41 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 5, 2024

Wells stressed the need for counseling and positive programs for children, along with expanded mental health services.

The Metro Public Health Department knows there’s a mental health component to the violence that’s happening in the city. They're working to increase clinical support to address this aspect.

Despite the challenges, these community leaders are determined to continue working with the health department to find solutions.

"We need to have uncomfortable conversations, Franklin said.

Nashville Peacemakers Founder & CEO Clemmie Greenlee (aka “Ms. Clemmie”) was also in attendance along with Talia Monget, who founded the AnTwand Covington Jr. Foundation in honor of her late son.