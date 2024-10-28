"Just be cautious": Nashville visitor's car stolen while on the job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kevin Amaya, a visitor in Nashville who was in town for a job, says his car was robbed Saturday afternoon in East Nashville.

He had travelled from Omaha, Nebraska to Music City as an employee with Lime Scooters. He picks up scooters around the city and replaces their batteries.

That's what he was doing this weekend at 6th Street and Shelby Avenue when somebody jumped into his black 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and took off.

"The way it happened and the time it happened and where it happened and how it happened, I still can't believe it," he said.

Amaya says this all happened within seconds — and not only did he lose his car, but also his passport and a way to get home.

Amaya immediately called police, who told him this kind of crime happens here often. He added officers later found the trailer full of scooters that was attached to the car, ditched.

"Just be cautious because it happened in broad daylight," he warns other drivers in that area.

He hopes police catch the culprit and that this doesn't happen to anybody else.

If you know anything about car theft in that area, or where the car might be, call police.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.