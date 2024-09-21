Nashville Walk for Apraxia: Over $20,000 raised for kids with speech disorder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTF) — Only 1 out of every 1,000 kids have apraxia.

"Apraxia means my brain makes me talk funny," 9-year-old Margot told me through her device that helps her talk.

It's a motor speech disorder that makes it so that messages from the brain to the mouth are not sent efficiently.

"Margot thinks about what she wants to say, knows what she wants to say, but when that message is being sent to the muscles of her mouth and her articulators, its not coming out the way she wants it to," Margot's speech therapist, Sydney Bridenstine, said.

On Saturday morning, Margot and 11 other kids with apraxia walked the Nashville Walk for Apraxia — one mile long — to raise funds for programs that help kids with apraxia thrive. They raised over $21,000 this year.

Ashley, Margot's mom, ran the event and expressed just how grateful she is to everyone who was involved.

"We are really lucky. I can't even put into words how grateful I am for all the support from our community," she said.

When Ashley took over the event, she reached out to several friends who are small business owners in the area for help and it grew from there.

Sydney has been working with Margot and her family for seven years — since she was two years old.

"Her family has become like a second family to me," Sydney said. They are such wonderful friends. I just want to continue to support Margot and cheer her on for the rest of her life."

She didn't know much about apraxia before she worked with Margot. Now, she has her own speech therapy business called Olive Branch Speech Therapy, and is certified to help kids just like Margot.

I asked Margot what she wants other kids to do when they meet someone with apraxia:

"Ask kids like me to play," she shared. "Please use kindness and patience. Ask questions about apraxia or other differences."

"How does it make you feel to be around all these kids just like you?" I continued.

"Happy!" she smiled.

If you want to support kids with apraxia in Nashville, you can donate at the link to their webpage.