Nashville weekend: Party for Dolly, see the stars and get a local discount

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, Jan. 19, Dolly Parton is celebrating a birthday!

If you want to celebrate with her, there are a few events going on in Nashville you should know about.

But, if you don't want to party with Dolly, there's plenty of other things to do as well.

This weekend in Nashville: Jan. 19 to 21

Friday, January 19

Happy Birthday Dolly at The Vinyl Lab:

Anyone who comes to this event can expect a loaded musical lineup in celebration of Dolly, with a fun tribute to her new album "Rock Star." It starts at 11:00 p.m. and general admissions tickets are only $15.

Opry Goes Dolly

Opry member Dolly Parton will be celebrated for her birthday by guest artists such as Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark and Elle King, among others at the Grand Ole Opry Friday night. They will be singing their favorite Dolly hits, and $5 from every ticket sold to the Jan. 19 show will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund in Parton’s honor. Tickets are available for two different shows — at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Locals pay what you want, Country Music Hall of Fame

Residents of Davidson and bordering counties can go to the museum and see all the exhibits, programs and other offerings for whatever price you'd like! The offer stands every day until January 31. They encourage visitors to reserve a spot before coming.

Saturday, January 20

Dolly's Birthday Bash, Tennessee Brew Works

Erin Haelrig and the Dolly Parton Tribute Band will be featured at the 7th annual celebration of Dolly at this Tennessee brewery, along with Jessi Pugh and Jack Settle! There is no cover and it starts at 2 p.m. — attendees are invited to wear pink and enjoy the live music, beer and food! It's located at 809 Ewing Avenue.

Beginner Craft Workshop: Crocheting with Martha Baird

This class teaches the six basic crochet stitches. You practice by making dish cloths, and beginning patterns are given out to everyone with instructions for a hat pattern to take home and finish. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you can get tickets online.

Winter Star Party: Warner Park Nature Center

At this unique event in January, take a closer look at the moon, Saturn, Jupiter, and the deep sky objects of winter, such as the Orion nebula and the Pleiades star cluster! It happens from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Special Events Field located at 61 Vaughn Rd. You can email wpnc@nashville.gov to register.

Dry January Party: Killjoy

Alcohol free cocktails, DJ John Stamps, your coolest black clothes, Hattie B's and a raffle with fun giveaways! Killjoy's blackout dry january party is from 7:00 to 10 :00 p.m. at 2020 Lindell Avenue on Saturday — get your tickets online for some booze-free fun!

Sunday, January 21

Puppy Yoga: Bend and Zen Hot Yoga

Bring your own mat and do some yoga while adoptable, rescue puppies hang out on the floor all around you! Register online for this sweet event at 1 p.m. Sunday, and stay late after to meet the puppies and maybe even sneak a peak at some adoption papers.

Kristin Chenoweth at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Kristin Chenoweth, star in many well-known things such as Wicked, Glee, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and others, will perform alongside the symphony with orchestral arrangements and "showstopping selections!" Tickets are available for 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Visit our full events calendar online, or if you would like your event to be included in future lists, email hannah.urban@newschannel5.com.