Nashville welcomes back the Nashville Conference on African-American History and Culture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — February is Black History Month which marks the return of a unique annual event in Music City, The Nashville Conference on African-American History and Culture.

It's been a highlight on historian's calendars for more than four decades and this year, the conference returns bigger and better than ever.

Earlier today, I met with two key organizers at TSU's Avon Williams campus downtown which will host the event.

Professor Lea Williams and Linda Wynn with the Tennessee Historical Commission shared a preview of this year's conference. They tell me to expect historical and cultural presentations from historians, artists, students, dramatists, musicians, genealogists and many others.

The theme is "African American Stories of Resilience" with a focus on Nashville's unique role in the African American story.

"When I taught civil rights, I often referred to the Nashville civil rights story at best as a footnote and at worst as an end-note because you would see it around the edges in some of the scholarly works but it was not the main focus," said Linda Wynn from the TN Historical Commission.

This year's conference will feature seven distinguished speakers from around the country and, of course, a chance for fellowship with a sit-down dinner and traditional peach cobbler. It's all set for February 14 and registration is just $35.

You can learn more about the conference and how to register here.

