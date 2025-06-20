Nashville widow advocates for license plate readers after husband's unsolved murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville widow is calling on Metro leaders to fully implement license plate reader technology before more families experience the same tragedy she has endured for nearly three years.

Stephanie Spaunhorst's husband, Christopher, a father of five, was shot and killed while driving his pickup truck on I-24 West between Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits. Police believe it was likely a road rage incident.

"Frustrated because somebody knows something," she said.

According to police, the shooter fired more than 10 shots into Christopher's truck, hitting him multiple times, with one shot proving fatal. Despite having dash camera footage of a black 2016-2017 Kia Optima believed to be involved, no arrests have been made.

"It's not that hard to just make one phone call that could change a lot of people's lives," said daughter Alyssa.

The 13-year-old, who affectionately called her father "Honeybear," remembers him fondly. "He used to like to make us smile a lot. That's something I remember."

Stephanie was upset to learn that license plate readers (LPRs) were not included in the budget to help solve crimes like her husband's murder.

"My fear is no different than their fear. Imagine taking your kids out and looking over your shoulder every single day wondering if a car that looks like that one is the one that killed your husband, that took your kids dad away, and you're not allowing those... you're allowing other children to not have their daddies, their mom, their sister, their brother, whatever," Spaunhorst said. "I'm not the only one. We're not the only ones. It happens so often, especially in Nashville. If one of them was affected, like we were affected, they would feel different."

However, privacy concerns have stalled the expansion of what was once a pilot program. ICE enforcement raids have heightened these fears, as expressed during a special-called council meeting in May.

"This is one of many reasons why community and grassroots organizations have been advocating for months to stop the implementation of fuses and LPRs. This mass surveillance system, and now everyone can see that we are right from the beginning. People are disappearing," said Zacnite Vargas with ReMIX TN, an immigrant support group.

Many council members share these concerns. MNPD has discretion to manage its budget through the operating year, so if Metro Council were to approve a contract (they have not yet), MNPD could prioritize its funding within the $25 million increase that Mayor O'Connell provided for MNPD in his budget.

The first step is for the council to pass the contracts. We're told the mayor has heard from many council members about their concerns about the erosion of the rule of law.

Several cities and towns around Nashville already have active LPRs in the Mid State, including Cookeville, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Lebanon, Clarksville, and Spring Hill. Additionally, sheriff departments in Wilson, Sumner, Williamson, and Trousdale counties actively use LPRs installed throughout their jurisdictions.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.